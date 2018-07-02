CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 2:07 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
673 FPUS56 KMTR 021801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
CAZ505-030900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph...becoming south after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 66 52 67 / 0 10 10
CAZ506-030900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 78 53 80 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 76 55 75 / 0 10 10
Napa 79 55 79 / 0 10 10
CAZ507-030900-
North Bay Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 89 54 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-030900-
San Francisco-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 55 64 / 0 10 10
Ocean Beach 60 53 59 / 0 10 10
CAZ508-030900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 75 57 69 / 0 10 10
Oakland 71 56 70 / 0 0 0
Fremont 75 56 75 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 77 55 76 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 75 58 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-030900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
CAZ510-030900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 86 56 82 / 0 0 0
Livermore 85 56 84 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-030900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs near 80. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
CAZ512-030900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ513-030900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 79 57 78 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 85 53 80 / 0 0 0
CAZ530-030900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 71 55 66 / 0 10 10
Big Sur 70 50 72 / 0 10 10
CAZ528-030900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 55 67 / 0 10 10
Carmel Valley 79 51 76 / 0 10 10
Hollister 77 53 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-030900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs upper 80s to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 81 53 80 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-030900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. East winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ518-030900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 91 52 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-030900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1100 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 66 55 67 / 0 10 10
