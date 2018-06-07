CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

_____

085 FPUS56 KMTR 070101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

CAZ505-071600-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 62 49 66 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ506-071600-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 78 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 68 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 50 74 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-071600-

North Bay Mountains-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 80 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-071600-

San Francisco-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 61 52 66 / 10 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 58 51 61 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ508-071600-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 64 54 71 / 10 10 0 0

Oakland 53 63 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 65 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 65 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 53 68 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-071600-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ510-071600-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 71 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 51 69 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-071600-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ512-071600-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ513-071600-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 72 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 76 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-071600-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows near

50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 61 51 65 / 10 10 0 0

Big Sur 47 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-071600-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 63 50 68 / 10 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 67 47 73 / 10 10 0 0

Hollister 49 72 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-071600-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 30 mph...becoming around 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 76 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-071600-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-071600-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 80 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-071600-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 72 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

