CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

818 FPUS56 KMTR 261301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

CAZ505-270400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 62 48 65 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-270400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 73 48 83 / 10 0 0

San Rafael 69 51 76 / 10 0 0

Napa 73 50 80 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ507-270400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 74 47 86 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-270400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 61 52 63 / 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 58 51 58 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ508-270400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 65 54 70 / 10 0 0

Oakland 64 53 68 / 10 0 0

Fremont 65 53 71 / 10 0 0

Redwood City 66 51 74 / 10 0 0

Mountain View 68 53 73 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-270400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-270400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 71 51 81 / 10 0 0

Livermore 69 51 79 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ511-270400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-270400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ513-270400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 70 53 76 / 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 71 50 79 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ530-270400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 60 52 63 / 10 0 0

Big Sur 67 46 72 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-270400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 63 51 65 / 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 63 47 71 / 10 0 0

Hollister 67 49 76 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ516-270400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 70 49 77 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ517-270400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ518-270400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 72 46 84 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ529-270400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 69 49 73 / 10 0 0

$$

