CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018

_____

448 FPUS56 KMTR 140401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

CAZ505-141900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 61 48 60 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-141900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 71 48 70 / 0 0 10 10

San Rafael 50 67 52 66 / 10 10 10 10

Napa 49 71 50 69 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ507-141900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 75 46 72 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ006-141900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 61 52 61 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 51 58 51 58 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ508-141900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 65 54 65 / 10 10 10 10

Oakland 53 65 53 64 / 10 10 10 10

Fremont 52 68 51 67 / 0 0 10 10

Redwood City 50 69 51 67 / 0 0 10 10

Mountain View 52 69 52 67 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-141900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-141900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 20 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 72 51 70 / 0 0 10 10

Livermore 50 73 50 70 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ511-141900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-141900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-141900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 72 52 70 / 0 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 48 73 49 71 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ530-141900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 62 51 61 / 10 10 10 10

Big Sur 47 66 48 66 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-141900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 64 51 64 / 10 10 10 10

Carmel Valley 46 68 47 66 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 48 70 48 69 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ516-141900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 75 48 73 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ517-141900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ518-141900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 79 45 75 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ529-141900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 67 48 67 / 0 10 10 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

_____

