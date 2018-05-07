CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

_____

766 FPUS56 KMTR 072201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-081300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60. West winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 47 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-081300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 81 47 80 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 77 50 76 / 0 0 0

Napa 80 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-081300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 84 49 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-081300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 52 66 / 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 61 51 60 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ508-081300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 53 70 / 0 0 10

Oakland 71 52 69 / 0 0 10

Fremont 72 51 73 / 0 0 10

Redwood City 74 49 75 / 0 0 10

Mountain View 74 52 75 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-081300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ510-081300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 80 51 79 / 0 0 10

Livermore 79 49 79 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ511-081300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-081300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-081300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 77 52 78 / 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 79 48 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-081300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 64 50 65 / 0 0 10

Big Sur 73 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-081300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 67 49 68 / 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 73 46 76 / 0 0 10

Hollister 77 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-081300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 81 48 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-081300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-081300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the 70s to 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 84 46 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-081300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 76 48 77 / 0 0 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather