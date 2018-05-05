CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 12:08 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018
_____
117 FPUS56 KMTR 050401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-051900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 46 61 47 61 / 0 10 10 0
$$
CAZ506-051900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 47 71 45 71 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 48 70 49 68 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 49 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-051900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 48 78 44 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-051900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 50 61 51 61 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 50 57 50 58 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-051900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 52 65 52 65 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 51 65 51 64 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 51 70 50 67 / 0 10 10 10
Redwood City 49 70 48 67 / 0 0 10 10
Mountain View 52 70 51 68 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-051900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ510-051900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 50 76 49 72 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 50 77 48 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-051900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-051900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ513-051900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 52 76 51 72 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 51 79 47 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-051900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 50 63 49 62 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 48 72 45 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-051900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 50 66 49 65 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 47 73 44 68 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 49 77 47 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-051900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 51 82 47 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-051900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ518-051900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 50 86 45 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-051900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 49 72 47 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
