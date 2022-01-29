CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

264 FPUS56 KSGX 291049

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

CAZ552-300200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ554-300200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ043-300200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 72. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67 near the coast to 67 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ050-300200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near the

foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-300200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ057-300200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ055-300200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to 58 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 22 to 32 above

6000 feet to 30 to 40 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north

15 mph, Gusts to 30 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light winds becoming northwest 15 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds north 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

63 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to

46 to 55 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-300200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level

5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

CAZ058-300200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 35 to 42. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-300200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 28 to 37. Light winds becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ065-300200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71 through the pass to

72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 through the pass to

64 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ061-300200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ062-300200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

249 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

