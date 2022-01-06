CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

726 FPUS56 KSGX 061009

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

CAZ552-070115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy early morning fog with local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 63 at

the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 58 at the beaches to 62 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows around 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

63 at the beaches to 64 to 69 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

66 to 71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-070115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 towards the coast to 71 to

76 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ043-070115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

66 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-070115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the western

valleys to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-070115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ057-070115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-070115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

59 to 69 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 35 to

45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to

50 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 60 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-070115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

CAZ058-070115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds east 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-070115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-070115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ061-070115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ062-070115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

209 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

17

_____

