CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

129 FPUS56 KSGX 020957

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

CAZ552-022200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60 at the beaches to 61 to 66 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-022200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ043-022200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 62.

$$

CAZ050-022200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 56 to

61 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ048-022200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

CAZ057-022200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

$$

CAZ055-022200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to

43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28 above 6000 feet to 25 to 34 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

light winds becoming southwest 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to

51 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to 55 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-022200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 51. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

$$

CAZ058-022200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

CAZ060-022200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 29. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-022200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 54 through the pass to 55 to 60 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 through the pass to

64 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to 69 to

74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ061-022200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ062-022200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

156 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

