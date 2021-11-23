CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

994 FPUS56 KSGX 231053

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

CAZ552-240200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon at the beaches. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 72

farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-240200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 74. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ043-240200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

$$

CAZ050-240200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western

valleys to 68 to 73 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 75 to

80 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ048-240200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ057-240200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ055-240200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 59 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to

33 to 43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet

to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to

60 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 63 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ058-240200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds

east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

$$

CAZ060-240200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ065-240200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75 through the pass to 77 to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows around 51 through the pass to 55 to 60 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the

pass to 72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ061-240200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ062-240200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

253 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

