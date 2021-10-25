CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

_____

898 FPUS56 KSGX 250912

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

CAZ552-260015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 86 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 78 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

69 to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

67 to 72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-260015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ043-260015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 66. Light winds becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

79 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

73 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland.

$$

CAZ050-260015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows 43 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 81 to

86 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ048-260015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

66. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ057-260015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 42 to

47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-260015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of winds southwest

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 24 to

33 above 6000 feet to 31 to 40 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 64 above 6000 feet to

64 to 73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to 77 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to

73 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to 70 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-260015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with rain likely and areas of drizzle

in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with showers

and patchy drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-260015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

rain likely and areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog

in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with showers and

patchy drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Colder. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ060-260015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

clear overnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ065-260015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the morning.

Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 65 through the pass to 72 to

77 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Lows around 49 through the

pass to 51 to 56 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to

73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 78 through the pass to

84 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 86 to

91 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 86 to 91 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to

83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77 through the pass to 80 to 85 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-260015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then clear overnight. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ062-260015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather