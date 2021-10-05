CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches

to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69 at the beaches

to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast

to 74 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70 in the

western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 80.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 82. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to

68 to 75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to

44 to 54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to 69 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 46 to

55 above 6000 feet to 53 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 60 above 6000 feet

to 60 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to

67 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to

65 to 73 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

90. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 through the pass to 68 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 82 through the pass to 88 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 74 through the pass to

80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 68 through the pass to 73 to 78 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 through the pass to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds becoming west

15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

