CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021

141 FPUS56 KSGX 200941

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

CAZ552-202300-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-202300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

85 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 88 to

93 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

94 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-202300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-202300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

79 to 84 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-202300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

$$

CAZ057-202300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-202300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds east 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to

84 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 78 to 85 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 77 above 6000 feet to 77 to 84 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to 83 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-202300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

CAZ058-202300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

$$

CAZ060-202300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

$$

CAZ065-202300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71 through the pass to 72 to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 92 through the pass to 97 to 102 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 96 to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to

97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 97 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-202300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ062-202300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

241 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

