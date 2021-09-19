CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

79 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

86 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 92.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 89.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to 87 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to

89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to

83 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 78 above 6000 feet to 78 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 77 to 85 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 95 to 100 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65 through the pass to 72 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

342 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

