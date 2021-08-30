CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

CAZ552-310100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-310100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

CAZ043-310100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

CAZ050-310100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 in the

western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills.

CAZ048-310100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ057-310100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Sky partially obscured by smoke in the afternoon. Haze. Highs

85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

62 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Sky partially obscured by smoke in the

afternoon. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

CAZ055-310100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 above

6000 feet to 86 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 60 to 70 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to 88 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to 86 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to 88 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-310100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 91.

CAZ058-310100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze. Highs

87 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Cooler. Lows 62 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 90.

CAZ060-310100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

68 to 75. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

CAZ065-310100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze. Highs around 101 through the pass to 108 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear overnight. Not as warm. Lows around 74 through the pass to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to

99 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to

99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-310100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze. Highs around 110. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 82. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as hot. Highs around 100. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

CAZ062-310100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers overnight. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

