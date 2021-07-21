CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

_____

396 FPUS56 KSGX 211013

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

CAZ552-220115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 76 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

72 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-220115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

89 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 83 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

86 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

77 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

79 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

85 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-220115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-220115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-220115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-220115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-220115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

87 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 62 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to

87 to 94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

82 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to

80 to 88 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 81 to 88 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-220115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-220115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-220115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 106. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 72 to 78. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 106. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

$$

CAZ065-220115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 77 through the pass to 85 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102 through the pass

to 104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 84. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 96 through the pass to

99 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-220115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 109. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 84.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

CAZ062-220115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

17

_____

