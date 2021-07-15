CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

633 FPUS56 KSGX 150946

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

CAZ552-160100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-160100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-160100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-160100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-160100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-160100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ055-160100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86 above

6000 feet to 83 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

59 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-160100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 98. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ058-160100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 95. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-160100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 78.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-160100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 106 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 through the pass to 79 to

84 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 99 through the pass

to 102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 86.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100 through the pass

to 103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100 through the pass

to 105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ061-160100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-160100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

246 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

