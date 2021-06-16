CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

263 FPUS56 KSGX 160904

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

CAZ552-170015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-170015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

81 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland. Areas of winds

south 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 to

92 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 to

89 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 80 to

85 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

78 to 83 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-170015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-170015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to

91 in the western valleys to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to

82 to 87 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-170015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 100 to 107. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

CAZ057-170015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

CAZ055-170015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 88 to 97 above 6000 feet to

96 to 104 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 57 to 67 above 6000 feet

to 64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. chance

of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 94 above 6000 feet to 94 to 101 below 6000 feet.

Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms. chance of measurable

rainfall less than 20 percent in the evening. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95 above 6000 feet to 93 to

101 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95 above 6000 feet to 92 to

101 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 above 6000 feet to 87 to 96 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 83 to 92 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-170015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 105. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ058-170015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 102. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-170015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 71 to 79. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 114. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 115. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-170015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78 through the pass to

84 to 89 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 109 through the pass to 113 to 118 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109 through the pass to

114 to 119 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111 through the pass to 112 to

117 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 107 to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-170015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 111. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 82 to 88. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 118. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 87 to 92. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 119. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 117.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 78 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ062-170015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 82 to 90. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph becoming west

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 116 to 121. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 93. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 118 to 123. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 117 to 122.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

