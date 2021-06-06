CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

950 FPUS56 KSGX 061940

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

CAZ552-071045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 68 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

71 to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-071045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-071045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows

54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-071045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 68 to

73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-071045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 73 to

78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to

92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 89 to

95.

$$

CAZ057-071045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then patchy dense fog

overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs 68 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-071045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 50 to 60 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds south

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

dense fog overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to

40 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 68 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to

71 to 79 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 71 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-071045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog overnight.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ058-071045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog overnight.

Colder. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-071045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

47 to 55. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-071045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 57 to 62 through the pass to 67 to 72 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 84 through the pass to 88 to 93 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

around 53 through the pass to 58 to 63 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 83 through the pass to 89 to 94 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 86 through the

pass to 91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90 through the pass

to 91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 96 to 101 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-071045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 60 to 65.

Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ062-071045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1240 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

58 to 65. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...

becoming 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

_____

