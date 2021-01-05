CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64 near the coast to 64 to

69 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 to 72 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 68 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 69 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 60 above

6000 feet to 55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 33 to 43 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to

56 to 65 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to

60 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds becoming north 15 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 65 through the pass to 66 to 71 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

