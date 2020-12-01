CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

790 FPUS56 KSGX 011004

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

CAZ552-020115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-020115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 77 to

82 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ043-020115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

74 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

74 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland.

$$

CAZ050-020115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 69 to 74 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the

foothills. Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 72 to 77 in the western

valleys to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77 in the western

valleys to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in the western valleys to

69 to 74 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to

69 to 74 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-020115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 in wind sheltered areas to

43 to 53 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ057-020115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ055-020115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to

60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to

33 to 43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to

56 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 above

6000 feet to 52 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-020115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

$$

CAZ058-020115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds

east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

$$

CAZ060-020115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ065-020115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to

63 to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to

72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ061-020115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

$$

CAZ062-020115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

