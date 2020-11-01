CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

606 FPUS56 KSGX 011156

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

CAZ552-012200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 at

the beaches to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 63 at the beaches to 64 to 69 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-012200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 85 farther inland. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

75 towards the coast to 79 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs around 85 towards the coast to 89 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ043-012200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast

to 80 to 85 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ050-012200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70 in the

western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-012200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53 in wind sheltered areas to

48 to 58 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-012200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 87. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ055-012200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to

73 to 81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 44 to

54 below 6000 feet. Light winds ...except southeast 15 mph near

ridge tops and along desert slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light. Light winds in the morning. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to 80 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to

73 to 82 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 74 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to 66 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-012200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 74 to 82. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 64.

$$

CAZ058-012200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 76 to 83. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-012200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 60 to 68.

$$

CAZ065-012200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59 through the pass to 63 to

68 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around

66 through the pass to 69 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-012200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ062-012200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

355 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

