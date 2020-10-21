CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

603 FPUS56 KSGX 210947

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

CAZ552-220100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then patchy low clouds. Highs

around 69 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 66 to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-220100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then patchy low clouds. Highs

around 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ043-220100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

57 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 73 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ050-220100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

66 to 71 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-220100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-220100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-220100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 above 6000 feet to

46 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 70 to

79 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to 66 to

73 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

47 above 6000 feet to 47 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51 above 6000 feet

to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-220100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

$$

CAZ058-220100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 38 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-220100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 37 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ065-220100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 60 to 65 through the pass

to 65 to 71 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 through the pass to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 through the pass to 87 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 through the pass to

82 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 through the pass to

75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to

71 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-220100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

$$

CAZ062-220100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

17

_____

