CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

_____

114 FPUS56 KSGX 021018

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

CAZ552-030130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-030130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 90 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 85 to

90 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 82 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 74 towards the coast to

79 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 78 to

83 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 80 to

85 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-030130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 72 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-030130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

87 to 92 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western

valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to

83 to 88 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-030130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ057-030130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-030130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 81 to

91 above 6000 feet to 87 to 97 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to 95 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to

80 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 78 to 86 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-030130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 91 to 101.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ058-030130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ060-030130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 109. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 109. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ065-030130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 103 to

108 through the pass to 112 to 117 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106 through the pass to 109 to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-030130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 113 to 118.

Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

CAZ062-030130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

318 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

_____

