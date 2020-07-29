CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

_____

441 FPUS56 KSGX 290910

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

CAZ552-300015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 88 to 93 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-300015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 89 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 94 to 99 farther

inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

88 to 93 towards the coast to 97 to 102 farther inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

95 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

81 to 86 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-300015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 89 to 94 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 86 to 91 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-300015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Warmer. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 98 to 103 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99 in the western valleys to 100 to 105 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 96 to 101 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 88 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-300015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-300015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY BELOW 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-300015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY BELOW 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to 67 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 above 6000 feet to 90 to

98 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 above 6000 feet to 91 to 99 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 above 6000 feet to 90 to

99 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to 97 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 86 to 95 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-300015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY BELOW 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ058-300015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY BELOW 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 101. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ060-300015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 110. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

$$

CAZ065-300015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 105 through the pass to

112 to 117 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81 through the pass to 83 to 88 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to 111 to

116 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 89. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to 115 to

120 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 79 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to 118 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 75 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to 112 to

117 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 73 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to 110 to

115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 109 to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-300015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 120. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 116 to 121.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

CAZ062-300015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 117 to 122. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 85.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather