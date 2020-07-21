CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

465 FPUS56 KSGX 210930

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

CAZ552-220030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs around

71 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 70 to

75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-220030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 81 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther

inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-220030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 75 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 77 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 78 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-220030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 82 to

87 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-220030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

86 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-220030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ055-220030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

85 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to

80 to 89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to 89 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-220030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-220030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-220030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-220030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 69 through the pass

to 73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-220030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ062-220030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather