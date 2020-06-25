CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

197 FPUS56 KSGX 250909

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

CAZ552-260015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 71 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-260015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther

inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 81 farther

inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

CAZ043-260015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 73 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 inland.

CAZ050-260015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 80 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near

the foothills.

CAZ048-260015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

87 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 59.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

86 to 91.

CAZ057-260015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 73 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 87.

CAZ055-260015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 74 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-260015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ058-260015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

CAZ060-260015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

CAZ065-260015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 95 through the pass to 103 to 108 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 through the pass to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 86 through the pass

to 94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80 through the pass

to 88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 94 to 99 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-260015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

CAZ062-260015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

209 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

