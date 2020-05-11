CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

52 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and drizzle in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

drizzle. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and drizzle in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds with a slight chance of

showers. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 74 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 73 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds with

patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 69 in the western valleys to 63 to 68 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

65 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 71. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 78.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 65 to 75 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 39 to 49 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to 68 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 68 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 73 above 6000 feet to 71 to 78 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to 75 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 79.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 89.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs around 79 through the pass to 87 to 92 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Cooler. Lows 53 to 58 through the pass to 59 to 64 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 72 through the pass to 79 to 84 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 through the pass to

80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to

85 to 90 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to 87 to

92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to

90 to 95 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 90 to

95 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

332 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

