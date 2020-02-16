CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

CAZ552-170230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 59 to 64 at the

beaches to 65 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65 at the

beaches to 66 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ554-170230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 68. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

CAZ043-170230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 59 to 64 near the

coast to 66 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65 near the coast to 64 to 69 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 68 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 65.

CAZ050-170230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs around 66 in the western valleys to

59 to 64 near the foothills.

CAZ048-170230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

CAZ057-170230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 65.

CAZ055-170230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to

60 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 34 to

44 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to 65 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, areas of winds west 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds becoming north 15 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 57 to 64 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 58 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 58 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 52 to 59 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ056-170230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph overnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy.

Highs 53 to 61. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ058-170230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph overnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

53 to 60.

CAZ060-170230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds becoming west

15 mph overnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ065-170230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ061-170230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73.

CAZ062-170230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

325 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73.

