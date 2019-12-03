CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

CAZ552-040115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs around 62. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ554-040115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs around 62. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ043-040115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs around 63. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ050-040115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near

the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 66 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to

61 to 66 near the foothills.

CAZ048-040115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ057-040115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog

overnight. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

CAZ055-040115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 29 to 37 above

6000 feet to 35 to 45 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 7500 feet,

Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches on the highest peaks.

Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Highs 38 to

44 above 6000 feet to 44 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

7500 feet. Local snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches above 8000

feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35

mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog

overnight. Snow level 6500 feet, lowering to 6000 feet overnight. Light

snow accumulations possible. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44 above 6000 feet to

46 to 51 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet

to 47 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 39 to 46 above 6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 47 to

56 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-040115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

57 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 46 to 52.

Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Snow level around 6500 feet, Areas of fog in the

evening, then patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

50 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

CAZ058-040115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

58 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog

overnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58.

CAZ060-040115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

57 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

CAZ065-040115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 53 to 58. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ061-040115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ062-040115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

208 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

