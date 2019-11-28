CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

_____

498 FPUS56 KSGX 281150 CCA

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

Correction to remove Flash Flood Watch for the mountains.

CAZ552-290245-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 57. Areas of winds south

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 47.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

56. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

$$

CAZ554-290245-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds south

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

66.

$$

CAZ043-290245-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Areas

of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 48.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

65.

$$

CAZ050-290245-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs around 56 in the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the

foothills. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 53 in the

western valleys to 43 to 48 near the foothills. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

65 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-290245-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds south

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers, likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level near 2500 feet in the

morning. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

CAZ057-290245-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Locally heavy precipitation possible. Highs 47 to 52. Areas

of winds south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Colder. Lows

33 to 42. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches on higher peaks.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph... becoming 30

mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Little snow accumulation expected. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

63.

$$

CAZ055-290245-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 34 above

6000 feet to 35 to 40 below 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 12 to

18 inches. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55

mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows

10 to 20 above 6000 feet to 20 to 30 below 6000 feet. New snow

accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Highs 22 to 27 above 6000 feet to 31 to

37 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches.

Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 15 to 25. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 39 above 6000 feet to 38 to

45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 42 to 48 above 6000 feet to 45 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 39 to

45 above 6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-290245-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

44. Snow accumulation of 8 to 18 inches. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows

19 to 29. New snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow showers likely. Highs

33 to 40. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 29. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 48. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to

55.

$$

CAZ058-290245-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

49. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Areas of winds south 25

to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph... becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Areas of fog. Precipitation

may be heavy at times in the evening. Colder. Lows 27 to 36.

New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Areas of winds west 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow showers. Highs 36 to

42. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 36. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 50. Areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 50 to 56.

$$

CAZ060-290245-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy precipitation possible in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Snow level lowering to 3500 feet in the

afternoon with Little or no snow accumulation. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 26 to

33. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 29 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

33 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to

59.

$$

CAZ065-290245-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to 54.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

$$

CAZ061-290245-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light

winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

68.

$$

CAZ062-290245-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

340 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of

showers overnight. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

$$

