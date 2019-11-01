CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to 78 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 towards the coast to 79 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 76 inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 70 near the coast to 74 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder wind-sheltered

locations early in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 in wind sheltered areas to

39 to 49 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 82. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to

62 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 32 to

42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to

66 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 75. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

256 AM PDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

