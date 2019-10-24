CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
360 FPUS56 KSGX 240926
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
CAZ552-250030-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 at the beaches to
94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph, becoming 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at the beaches to 89 to
94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to
83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to
75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
52 to 57.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to
76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to
78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-250030-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 94 to 99.
Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust overnight. Lows
60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
55 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds east 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to
85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
51 to 56.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
$$
CAZ043-250030-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 near the coast to
92 to 97 inland. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 89 to
94 inland. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to
86 inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to
75 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
49 to 57.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to
75 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to
75 inland.
$$
CAZ050-250030-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 94 to 99 in
the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Areas of
winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 58 to 66.
Areas of winds east 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55
mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 91 to 96 in
the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Areas of winds
east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds east
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds east
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
74 to 79 in the western valleys to 71 to 76 near the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
$$
CAZ048-250030-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 88 to 94.
Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts
to 60 mph below passes and canyons.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust overnight. Lows
53 to 62. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 87 to 93.
Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 55
mph below passes and canyons in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
48 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
74 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
$$
CAZ057-250030-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Areas of winds north 30 to
40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds northeast
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds east 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
50 to 57.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
70 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.
$$
CAZ055-250030-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 69 to
79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to
42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 72 to
82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 55 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds east
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to
82 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to
71 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows 29 to 39.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 57 to 67 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 62 to
71 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to
62 to 71 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-250030-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds northeast
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds
northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds east 25 to
35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight
chance of showers. Highs 60 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
$$
CAZ058-250030-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Areas of winds northeast
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds
east 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds east 30 to
40 mph with gusts to 65 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
55 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds east
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.
$$
CAZ060-250030-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 69 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
$$
CAZ065-250030-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds north
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds southeast
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 54 to 59.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
$$
CAZ061-250030-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
$$
CAZ062-250030-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds
north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.
$$
