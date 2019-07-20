CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019

_____

582 FPUS56 KSGX 201020

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

CAZ552-210130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches

to 84 to 89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-210130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 79 to

84 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

82 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 towards the coast to 92 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 86 towards the coast to 90 to 95 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-210130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-210130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-210130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ057-210130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ055-210130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to

80 to 89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge tops

and along desert slopes, light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

85 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-210130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Snow level above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ058-210130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 92. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-210130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 74. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-210130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ061-210130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ062-210130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

320 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

_____

