CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

_____

902 FPUS56 KSGX 231027

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

CAZ552-240130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-240130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 79 to

84 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

78 to 83 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

81 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to

82 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to

85 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-240130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 near the coast to

76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-240130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 in the western

valleys to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

82 to 87 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

82 to 87 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

82 to 87 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-240130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to

92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to

92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ057-240130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ055-240130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 49 to 59 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to 88 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to 88 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

87 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ058-240130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 89. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ060-240130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

$$

CAZ065-240130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-240130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ062-240130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

327 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

103 to 108. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

