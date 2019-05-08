CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

171 FPUS56 KSGX 080957

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

CAZ552-082230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 54 to 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 at the

beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-082230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 52 to 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73.

CAZ043-082230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 54 to 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 54 to 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

CAZ050-082230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 66 in the

western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 67 in

the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 47 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

69 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70 in the western valleys to 62 to

67 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys to 63 to 68 near

the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

CAZ048-082230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79.

CAZ057-082230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

76.

CAZ055-082230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to

64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 43 to

49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet

to 53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 60 to 68 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to

62 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-082230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

73. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 77.

CAZ058-082230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 55 to 65.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75.

CAZ060-082230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

CAZ065-082230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 63. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.

Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 54 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ061-082230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ062-082230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

257 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of

winds west 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 57 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

17

