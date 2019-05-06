CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
_____
612 FPUS56 KSGX 061026
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
CAZ552-062230-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs
62 to 67. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Lows 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
53 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65 to
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and
near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-062230-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight
chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Lows 52 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 52 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.
$$
CAZ043-062230-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around
66. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 52 to 57. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 65. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 53 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ050-062230-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around
66 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills. Light
winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of
showers overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 58 to
63 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
47 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
68 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
47 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to
72 in the western valleys to 63 to 68 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.
$$
CAZ048-062230-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.
Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight
chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog
overnight. Lows 47 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 48 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
47 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 70 to
75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77.
$$
CAZ057-062230-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 64. Light
winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance
of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to 63.
Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 69. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog
overnight. Lows 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs 61 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 63 to
71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog
overnight. Lows 49 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs 65 to 74.
$$
CAZ055-062230-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 50 to 59
below 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 7000
feet...becoming above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 25 to 35 above
6000 feet to 35 to 42 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming above 8000 feet
overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to
61 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Snow level above
8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...
becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to
46. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to
60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to
63 above 6000 feet to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to
59 above 6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to
60 above 6000 feet to 58 to 67 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 63 to 70 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-062230-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 62. Snow level 7000 feet...
becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Snow
level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet overnight. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 54 to
64. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to
49. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.
Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs 60 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs 64 to 73.
$$
CAZ058-062230-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 60. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Chance
of showers. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of
winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.
Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 55 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs 58 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs 62 to 70.
$$
CAZ060-062230-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Lows 47 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 71 to
76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
$$
CAZ065-062230-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west
25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 60. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to
50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 79 to
84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Windy. Lows 54 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 53 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 77 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows
55 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 82 to 87.
$$
CAZ061-062230-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
80 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
81 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
CAZ062-062230-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
326 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs
83 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Breezy. Lows 58 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
77 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 58 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 58 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85.
$$
17
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather