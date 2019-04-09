CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019
720 FPUS56 KSGX 090906
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
CAZ552-092230-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to
74. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to
76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to
72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther
inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 48 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 73 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to
69 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.
$$
CAZ554-092230-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to
78. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows 45 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to
54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70.
$$
CAZ043-092230-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to
71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Cooler. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to
72 inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 48 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows 46 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 68 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to
72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 67.
$$
CAZ050-092230-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Colder. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming north overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys
to 66 to 71 near the foothills. Areas of winds north 15 mph
becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph becoming northeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 44 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 68 in the
western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 69 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to
51.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.
$$
CAZ048-092230-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 44 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 43 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
$$
CAZ057-092230-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to
35 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds north
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 43 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 66 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.
$$
CAZ055-092230-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 59 to
69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to
45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 16 to 26 above
6000 feet to 28 to 37 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 30 to
40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to
55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds
north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to
63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and
slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 46 to
54 above 6000 feet to 53 to 59 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs 52 to 61 above
6000 feet to 59 to 66 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to
67 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 57 to
64 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-092230-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph...becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of
winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming north 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds north
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds
north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 55 to
63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 63 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.
$$
CAZ058-092230-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to
65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of
winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming north 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 59 to 66.
$$
CAZ060-092230-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
67 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...
becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds west 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
$$
CAZ065-092230-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
82 to 87. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...
becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.
Cooler. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 55 mph becoming north with gusts to 50 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds
north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Breezy. Lows 49 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 48 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 79 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 59.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 78 to 83.
$$
CAZ061-092230-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
overnight. Cooler. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 84 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.
$$
CAZ062-092230-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
206 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in
the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.
Cooler. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds
southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 49 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 82 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 62.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 80 to 85.
$$
