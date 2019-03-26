CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

525 FPUS56 KSGX 260959

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

CAZ552-262230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-262230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

72 towards the coast to 76 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 55.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-262230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

78 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-262230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 69 to 74 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 in the western valleys to

71 to 76 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 77 in the western valleys to 71 to 76 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-262230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-262230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 77.

$$

CAZ055-262230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 36 to

46 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level

6500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to

57 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 58 above 6000 feet

to 56 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to

60 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 62 to

68 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-262230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows

34 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 67. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-262230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows

37 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 72.

$$

CAZ060-262230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ065-262230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ061-262230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ062-262230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

259 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87.

$$

