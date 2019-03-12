CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

69 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

78 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

78 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 in the

western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 49. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 in the western valleys

to 67 to 72 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to

69 to 74 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to

70 to 75 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70. Areas

of winds north 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 47. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 47. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE

5500 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs 41 to 48 above 6000 feet to 50 to 55 below 6000

feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 16 inches above 6500 feet. Snow level 5500

feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 26 to 34 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to

44 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

54 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet

to 53 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58 above 6000 feet to 58 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59 above 6000 feet to 59 to

64 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE

5500 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 57.

Local snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation

of 10 to 16 inches above 6500 feet. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas

of winds north 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

27 to 37. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet overnight.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

60 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE

5500 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 56.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches above 5500 feet. Light

winds becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Areas

of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

319 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming south overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

