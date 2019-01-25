CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

_____

639 FPUS56 KSGX 251047

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

CAZ552-252200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ554-252200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ043-252200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 67 to

72 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 to 72 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 near the coast to

68 inland.

$$

CAZ050-252200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to

70 to 75 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 71 to

76 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-252200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ057-252200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Areas of winds north

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-252200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of

winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 34 above 6000 feet to 33 to 41 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph ...except northeast 15 to 25 mph near ridge tops and along

desert slopes. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph ...except northeast 15 to 20 mph near

ridge tops and along desert slopes. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 61 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 54 above 6000 feet to 55 to 60 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55 above 6000 feet to

55 to 60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-252200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ058-252200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

CAZ060-252200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds becoming north

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ065-252200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ061-252200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ062-252200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

247 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

$$

_____

