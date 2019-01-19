CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

508 FPUS56 KSGX 191055

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

CAZ552-200200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 49 to 54. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ554-200200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 76.

CAZ043-200200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 49 to 55. Light winds becoming west 15 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

CAZ050-200200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 in the western

valleys to 69 to 74 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near

the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 68 in the western

valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 78 in the western

valleys to 69 to 74 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ048-200200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ057-200200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

CAZ055-200200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 36 to 44 below 6000 feet. Light

winds. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds west

30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 36 to 46 above 6000 feet to

40 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 57 to

62 above 6000 feet to 58 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 52 to 59 above 6000 feet

to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

CAZ056-200200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 7000 feet overnight. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 70 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 49 to 56. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning.

Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph becoming

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ058-200200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds

west 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 72.

CAZ060-200200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ065-200200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming northwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ061-200200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ062-200200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

255 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

