CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

038 FPUS56 KSGX 081056

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

CAZ552-082230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 66 to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

CAZ554-082230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

42 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ043-082230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

72 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

42 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

CAZ050-082230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 in the western

valleys to 65 to 70 near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

41 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

CAZ048-082230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

41 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ057-082230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to

49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

CAZ055-082230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 35 to

41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to

51 to 57 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 51 to

56 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 44 above 6000 feet to 46 to 52 below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 37 to

43 above 6000 feet to 45 to 51 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 37 to 42 above 6000 feet to 43 to

48 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-082230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 46 to 51.

CAZ058-082230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 47 to 52.

CAZ060-082230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

53.

CAZ065-082230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

CAZ061-082230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64.

CAZ062-082230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

256 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

