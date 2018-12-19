CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018
_____
918 FPUS56 KSGX 191125
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
CAZ552-200230-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around
65 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to
72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Areas of fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to
52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to
70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
46 to 51.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to
67.
$$
CAZ554-200230-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs
72 to 77. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 towards the coast to
75 to 80 farther inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to
51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to
51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
43 to 51.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
around 66.
$$
CAZ043-200230-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to
69 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to
78 inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Areas of fog overnight. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to
71 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to
53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to
71 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
44 to 53.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to
68.
$$
CAZ050-200230-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs
74 to 79. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds east
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows
45 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 70 to
75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to
51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to
71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 69 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
42 to 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
around 65 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-200230-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs
75 to 80. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 in wind sheltered areas to
47 to 56 in warmer locations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 42 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
41 to 48.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to
66.
$$
CAZ057-200230-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 47 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
44 to 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to
61.
$$
CAZ055-200230-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds
north 15 mph in the morning becoming light. Near ridge tops and
along desert slopes, light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 38 to
47 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight.
Windy. Lows 24 to 34.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Windy. Highs 42 to 47 above 6000 feet to 44 to 51 below
6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-200230-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 58 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Very
windy. Lows 30 to 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to
55.
$$
CAZ058-200230-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds
east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Very
windy. Lows 34 to 44.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.
Highs 50 to 57.
$$
CAZ060-200230-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Windy. Lows 33 to 38.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Breezy. Highs 52 to 57.
$$
CAZ065-200230-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 69 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Windy. Lows 46 to 51.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Windy. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ061-200230-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 71 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.
$$
CAZ062-200230-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 67.
$$
_____
