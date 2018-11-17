CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 52 to 57.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 55.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 48 to 56.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 71.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 near the coast to 73 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 50 to 58.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 53.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 73 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

47 to 55.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72 in the

western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys to

61 to 66 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 71 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 51 in wind sheltered areas to 46 to 56 in

warmer locations. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

43 to 52.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

48 to 56.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 36 to

45 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to

64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to

35 to 45 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to

65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 54 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to

50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below

6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 61.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 36 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

122 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 72.

