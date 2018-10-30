CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast with gusts to

35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches

to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 50 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast

to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

84 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

77 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86 in the western

valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 37 above 6000 feet to 36 to

46 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to

61 to 71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to

40 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph,

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 68 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to

70 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 70 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 65 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

74 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

131 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

