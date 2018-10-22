CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

032 FPUS56 KSGX 220908

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

CAZ552-222130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 at the beaches

to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-222130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-222130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

55 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast

to 77 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

83 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-222130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-222130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ057-222130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 85.

$$

CAZ055-222130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 64 above 6000 feet to 66 to 72 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 41 to 51 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 66 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to

67 to 74 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 69 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72 above 6000 feet to 72 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72 above 6000 feet to 73 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 69 above 6000 feet to 71 to 77 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-222130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 77. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ058-222130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 77. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 81.

$$

CAZ060-222130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ065-222130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 59 to 68. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ061-222130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ062-222130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

208 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94.

$$

