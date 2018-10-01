CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

158 FPUS56 KSGX 011020

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

CAZ552-020130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to

82 to 87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

$$

CAZ554-020130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 59 to 65. Areas

of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 74. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

79 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

76.

$$

CAZ043-020130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ050-020130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 83 to

88 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

$$

CAZ048-020130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

84.

$$

CAZ057-020130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows 54 to 60.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

$$

CAZ055-020130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 72 above 6000 feet to

73 to 81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds south 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 52 to 61 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 67 to 77 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 62 above 6000 feet to 61 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 64 above 6000 feet to 64 to 72 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to 66 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 67 to

74 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-020130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ058-020130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Areas

of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

CAZ060-020130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

73 to 78. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ065-020130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

68 to 75. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ061-020130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 77. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ062-020130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

320 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 70 to 78. Areas

of winds southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Lows 66 to

76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

_____

