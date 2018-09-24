CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

76 to 81 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 74 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 85 towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near

the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

87 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 95. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 above 6000 feet to 81 to

88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 79 above 6000 feet

to 78 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 89.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

326 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

