CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

028 FPUS56 KSGX 222049

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

CAZ552-231200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows around 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches

to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-231200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 83 to

88 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 82 to

87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-231200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast

to 77 to 82 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-231200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-231200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

87 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

$$

CAZ057-231200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-231200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 76 to 86 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to

82 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet

to 79 to 88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-231200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

$$

CAZ058-231200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 89.

$$

CAZ060-231200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ065-231200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ061-231200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of

winds west 15 mph becoming north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

CAZ062-231200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

149 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

